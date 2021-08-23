Henri was a dud, but, I remember..

I was 5 years old during Hurricane Carol and remember it vividly. My mother and I huddled at home as the wind howled and trees tops fell around us. My dad was a volunteer firefighter in our small town. There were no permanent firefighters on call in those days. So, was on call with all the other local guys,( only men in those days), all day and night during the hurricane and the morning after much to my mother's dismay.



I was 11 during Hurricane Donna in 1960, my brother was 4 and a half. The top of another huge pine came down very near the photo my mother took in1954. Dad was also on cal during that storm.



I was 42 in 1991 during Hurricane Bob. My mother and dad were on vacation at our family house in Maine. The storm was actually just beginning and I decided the car was not in the best location. I frantically rushed out to move it. Seconds after I stepped out the door, down the steps towards the driveway, the top of a maple tree fell on the house and door literally just missing me. It ripped out our power lines, did some damage to the house and barn roof and scared me to death.



Thankfully, Hurricane Henri downgraded to a Tropical Storm after landfall in Rhode Island, and turned out to be a dud. We had a brief morning period of heavy rain, and wind, but nothing significant. One previously damaged tree behind our patio now has a cracked, dangling, fairly large branch. The tree it belongs to is no longer ours after selling my childhood home next door. We shall see how this gets addressed, it's a tough place for tree folks to access. All in all, we were very lucky in Eastern Massachusetts.



This day can in warm and VERY humid.



