Picnic on the patio

One of our friends was vacationing in a local seaside town and came for a patio picnic supper with us. No fine china, but the best bread from a little local bakery, Mainstay Bakery in Scituate. One of T's workmates gave us a big bag of fresh tomatoes from his garden last Saturday. So, we had BLTs, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches and a watermelon and feta salad. It was about a million degrees outside with high humidity, but we absolutely enjoyed ourselves.

For th eRecord,
This day came in hot and humid yet again.

All hands wary.
