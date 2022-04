The paw wants PEACE

It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it."

- Nelson Mandela





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and perfect, a beautiful day fro a drive to Provincetown on the tip of Cape Cod. We'll go down the beautiful old road to the Cape, Rt6A, hopefully lined in daffodils as we had the pleasure of seeing on my last two Pandemic Birthdays.



Merry says, enough with the sunflowers , but I got the shot I wanted!







All hands begging for PEACE