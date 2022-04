The Weary World

“I’m so tired of waiting, aren’t you, for the world to become good and beautiful and kind?”

— Langston Hughes





For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds, ending in showers. We had three sets of fun birthday company drop in this afternoon. It was wonderful to see people and have all sorts of conversations. It's been a wonderful weekend and I feel a wee bit weary myself after such a full weekend.



All hands begging for PEACE in Ukraine