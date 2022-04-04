Previous
Daffodils by berelaxed
Daffodils

“Daffodils are an optimistic flower, and foolproof.”
– Tasha Tudor

I have met her and have many of her children's books, she was quite a character.

I wish I felt more optimistic today. The grim, stomach turning atrocoties flashing across the screens all over the world today have shocked even the most war toughened journalists, shocked anyone with a soul. But, daffodils are good for the soul, so I give you two, blooming beside the lane leading to Dogcorner Cottage. Foolproof optimism.

We must do more.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, a lovely warm day.

All hands begging for PEACE
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Betsey

