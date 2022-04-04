Daffodils

“Daffodils are an optimistic flower, and foolproof.”

– Tasha Tudor



I have met her and have many of her children's books, she was quite a character.



I wish I felt more optimistic today. The grim, stomach turning atrocoties flashing across the screens all over the world today have shocked even the most war toughened journalists, shocked anyone with a soul. But, daffodils are good for the soul, so I give you two, blooming beside the lane leading to Dogcorner Cottage. Foolproof optimism.



We must do more.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, a lovely warm day.



All hands begging for PEACE