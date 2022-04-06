Sign up
Photo 2594
Freedom
“Is freedom anything else than the right to live as we wish? Nothing else.”
-Epictetus
For the Record,
This day came in dark and gloomy with rain and drizzle. T went into the office for part of the day. I packed away our heavy winter scarves and mittens and decorated a bit for Easter.
All hands begging for PEACE
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Tags
peace
,
freedomforukraine
