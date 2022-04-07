The Shadow

I see a rabbit in the dark shadow after editing this simple bunch of spring blooms in a favorite antique bottle.



According to many websites,



Rabbits are Tricksters because they know their enemy and remain aware of their adversary’s movements to outwit them. When chased, Rabbits are not predictable in their movements–rather, they zip and zag, which aids in an escape. If their unpredictable movement doesn’t work, then Rabbit (or Hare), like a skilled shapeshifter, disappears as it blends into the environment via camouflage. Otherwise, Rabbit slips into a small hideaway for a tidy retreat. So, the cunning critter has the additional symbolism of directional awareness, cleverness, planning, and keen senses.



I think these are traits the that the besieged freedom loving fighters should embrace as these days of adversity as they drag on and on.





The bottle was found on our property. It's small, with clear glass showing its age with a slight shade of purple.Glass exposed to sunlight for a long period of time will turn purple if it contains manganese. The bottle is an early blown into mold bottle with a tooled top, dating it to the 1800s. It's interesting to me because it once contained photographic chemicals from The Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, NY. Someone who lived here before my grandparents developed their own photographs as I used to, back in the early 70s.





For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and warm





All hands begging for PEACE