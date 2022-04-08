Previous
Rainbows for PEACE by berelaxed
Photo 2596

Rainbows for PEACE

Oh God of dust and rainbows, help us see that without dust the rainbow would not be.


—Langston Hughes

For the Record,
This day came in wet after an intense thunderstorm(or tempest as my grandmother Nora would say) in the wee hours of the morning. Later the sun came out and it was warm and lovely. I painted this morning and then had my second booster after noon, a Moderna shot this time after three Pfizers. At the moment my arm is a tiny bit sore, I hope that is all the side effects that I feel. If I do feel under the weather, you will probably see an emergency cat photo tomorrow!



All hands begging for PEACE
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
