Rainbows for PEACE

Oh God of dust and rainbows, help us see that without dust the rainbow would not be.





—Langston Hughes



For the Record,

This day came in wet after an intense thunderstorm(or tempest as my grandmother Nora would say) in the wee hours of the morning. Later the sun came out and it was warm and lovely. I painted this morning and then had my second booster after noon, a Moderna shot this time after three Pfizers. At the moment my arm is a tiny bit sore, I hope that is all the side effects that I feel. If I do feel under the weather, you will probably see an emergency cat photo tomorrow!







All hands begging for PEACE