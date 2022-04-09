Previous
A Squirrel for Peace by berelaxed
Photo 2597

A Squirrel for Peace

"The squirrels hoard nuts and the bee gathers honey, without knowing what they do, and they are thus provided for without selfishness or disgrace."

-Ralph Waldo Emerson.


What do the squirrels in Ukraine have now?

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and warm. I am headed to the couch with a Moderna Booster headache, sore are and tiredness. Better than Covid!!

All hands begging for PEACE
