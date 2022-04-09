A Squirrel for Peace

"The squirrels hoard nuts and the bee gathers honey, without knowing what they do, and they are thus provided for without selfishness or disgrace."



-Ralph Waldo Emerson.





What do the squirrels in Ukraine have now?



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and warm. I am headed to the couch with a Moderna Booster headache, sore are and tiredness. Better than Covid!!



All hands begging for PEACE