Photo 2597
A Squirrel for Peace
"The squirrels hoard nuts and the bee gathers honey, without knowing what they do, and they are thus provided for without selfishness or disgrace."
-Ralph Waldo Emerson.
What do the squirrels in Ukraine have now?
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and warm. I am headed to the couch with a Moderna Booster headache, sore are and tiredness. Better than Covid!!
All hands begging for PEACE
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
Tags
peaceinukraine
