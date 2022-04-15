Previous
Put your foot down for PEACE by berelaxed
Photo 2603

Put your foot down for PEACE

How about Now!!

"In my mind, there's a time and a place for putting your foot down.

_Author, Jay Kay

I had an early morning with a podiatrist. I have an arthritic big toe, Hallux Limitus, on my right foot. It's the very twin to one of my mother's feet to be exact. I have been worried about this often sore foot having to support me when I have my hip replacement. So, I made an appointment to have it examined. I've had it for ages and know it can be surgically removed, but the recovery is long and very painful. I loved the doctor, she told me the same things an orthopedic surgeon told me a dozen or so years ago. Wear stiff soled shoes, I always do, and don't go barefoot in the house, I wear Birkenstocks inside. But. she offered two suggestions, a Cortisone shot in the big toe joint and prescription Voltaren gel. I had the injection and will pick up the script soon. My toe does feel better.

She also assured me that Dr. Talmo, she knows him, will have me up and walking after the day surgery and I will have two feet to support me.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm.



All hands begging for peace.
15th April 2022

Betsey

ace
Leslie ace
so glad you got some relief and peace of mind with your upcoming hip replacement surgery. best of luck
April 16th, 2022  
