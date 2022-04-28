He's back!

"I would say the Hummingbird really deserves the royalties on some of my songs."



-Leonard Cohen



I caught a fleeting glimpse yesterday, and then another at dinnertime. Today, he sipped from the feeder all day long. Now I'm sure he's my guy, here to stay and not a migrating lad just resting and filling up before moving on. I'm thrilled to see him again, spring is really here when the hummingbirds arrive. I've yet to catch a photo of his shimmering red gorget, but there is much time for posing. Next will be the catbirds, then the orioles, ah, spring.



Like the brave Ukrainians,



"The daily hummingbird assaults existence with improbability."



-Ursula K. Le Guin



For the Record, This day came in cold with clouds and sun. The wind has finally died down.



All hands begging for PEACE