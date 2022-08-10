Sign up
Photo 2720
Precious peanut packer
We have some weather relief today, cool and cloudy, but very high humidity still. I'm not complaining, the heat relief is so welcome.
The chipmunks are so busy, they are packing those larders for the long winter season.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and cool, what a relief! The high humidity is nasty, but I'm not complaining.
All hands begging for Peace, and the release of prisoners.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2720
photos
99
followers
42
following
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
Tags
easternchipmunk
