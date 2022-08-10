Previous
Next
Precious peanut packer by berelaxed
Photo 2720

Precious peanut packer

We have some weather relief today, cool and cloudy, but very high humidity still. I'm not complaining, the heat relief is so welcome.

The chipmunks are so busy, they are packing those larders for the long winter season.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and cool, what a relief! The high humidity is nasty, but I'm not complaining.

All hands begging for Peace, and the release of prisoners.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise