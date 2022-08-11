Previous
Next
Gutter Guy by berelaxed
Photo 2721

Gutter Guy

Looking out and up from the kitchen window in a light rain I saw this chap perched on the gutter.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, cooler, very humid with on and off light rain.

All hands begging for PEACE in Ukraine and the USA.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise