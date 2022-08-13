Previous
"Um, I prefer to drink alone!" by berelaxed
"Um, I prefer to drink alone!"

We weeded the garden and watched chipmunk antics this afternoon. I'm sore, I think I did too much, but it looks so much better. Everything has taken a beating with the heat and drought.

This day came in sunny and lovely, much cooler with a breeze.

13th August 2022

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
