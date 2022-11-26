Christmas Tree Shopping

Christmas Tree shopping is our tradition during the weekend after Thanksgiving . We go to Scituate, a small New England town on the Atlantic coast. We select a live tree from a family owed business, Tree-Berry Farm. Bernie one of the owners is getting ready to measure, price and tag the tree in the collage. We paid today for the tree and home delivery. It will be cut and dropped off on Dec 3rd. Bernie's wife, Beverly adores Maine and Abyssinian cats. She always tries to deliver here so she can see Merry and chat about Downeast Maine. She loved our precious Raspberry.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, but it was very cold and windy on the hill as we tried to select a tall, but rather narrow tree for our small living room with very high ceilings. We found one we liked. Christmas with all the holiday trappings is one of our most cherished times.



All hands begging for PEACE