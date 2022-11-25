Story Time

We had a relaxing day after the Thanksgiving feast. T did some work and I was preparing to watch the USA Vs. England World Cup game when we had some visitors. Donna, Sarah, Nora and Hunter arrived. We had lots of activities going on, grown ups chatting, kids coloring, a small lad with small cars and trucks and T playing a quick game of Candyland with Nora. Hunty requested a story. I successfully dusted off the cobwebs from my kindergarten teacher upside down reading skills from my past and he was happy.



We had a repeat of the Thanksgiving feast with the kindly shared leftovers from yesterday and will have pie soon too and tomorrow is only Saturday, two more days off for T.



For the Record,

This day came in gloomy with light rain.



All hands begging for PEACE.

