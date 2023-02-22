Poor little Hunter

Hunter's photo is in our Blessings Bowl, a gift years ago from good friends. You might notice Merry's photo(the ears) underneath his as well. Hunter has been sick since last Friday. He saw his pediatrician yesterday and was diagnosed with a nasty strep throat. He pepped up a bit last night, but his doctor wanted to see him again today to re-check him. Hunter spiked a fever in the office and the doctor didn't like how he was holding his neck, it seemed stiff. Off they went to a local hospital where he had some IV fluids and then the Pediatric ER doctor wanted an CT scan of his neck. He suspected a condition that none of us had ever heard of, Retropharyngeal Abscess. Children between 3 and 5 are susceptible with a strep throat, ear infection or upper respiratory infection. At this age their lymph nodes are large and an infection forms in the back of their throat, it's not common, but they are seeing more of it recently. The stiff neck was a big tip off. It can be life threatening if the abscess becomes so large that it hampers breathing. A CT scan confirmed it and he's off to Childrens Hospital in Boston for IV antibiotics. It has been caught early and hopefully the antibiotics will take care of it. If not it has to be surgically drained. He and Sarah went in an ambulance, David will get things at home and join them. Nora is with my brother and sister-in-law. Hunter is a brave boy, if you recall, he had a raisin in his nose for his last hospital visit! I've been a wreck, but it's been caught early. A photo of him sitting up, belted in on a stretcher in the ambulance did bring me to tears.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun that soon faded, rain and sleet on the way.



All hands worried about Hunty.