Our Snoopy loving boy is better

I made this card and texted it to Hunter. The Children's Hospital doctor didn't feel there was enough improvement this morning from the IV antibiotics. They were afraid that the infection could go lower, to his lungs or heart, so they whisked him to surgery this morning. I won't go into the family tears, but it could fill a bucket. Thankfully, by 9 it was successfully drained. They went in through his mouth and the back of his throat.The little man has a very sore throat and wants to come home. He looks so tiny in the hospital bed. The last text said they were trying a popsicle. He will stay at least two more days, there is chance the abscess could fill up again, and he needs the IV antibiotic.



His pediatrician called Sarah last night to check on him and Sarah thanked her profusely for her excellent examination and noticing his neck seemed stiff. She potentially saved his life with her good care. We are forever grateful. So, great nephew Hunty is hopefully on the mend. Thank you all for you caring concern. It's been a tough two days.



For the Record

This day cam in with on and off sleet and a few wet snowflakes.



All hands hoping Hunty will feel more like himself, soon.