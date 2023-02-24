Previous
Ukraine by berelaxed
Photo 2919

Ukraine

Tattered, but STRONG after an unending ending year of terror.

Hunter is improving, fussy, pale, but brave. Home soon hopefully.

For the Record,
This day came in with falling temps, snow showers, sun and clouds.

All hands hoping Hunter can come home tomorrow. Children's Hospital has literally been a lifesaver.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Betsey

