Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2919
Ukraine
Tattered, but STRONG after an unending ending year of terror.
Hunter is improving, fussy, pale, but brave. Home soon hopefully.
For the Record,
This day came in with falling temps, snow showers, sun and clouds.
All hands hoping Hunter can come home tomorrow. Children's Hospital has literally been a lifesaver.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2919
photos
91
followers
41
following
799% complete
View this month »
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ukraineoneyear
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close