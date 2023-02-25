Her little brother is home!

We had fun with Nora this afternoon. She stayed with us while her dad went to Boston Children's Hospital to pick up Hunter and Sarah. He had spent the night at home with Nora. We drew, played a game, we danced and ate ice cream sundaes. I taught 5 year olds for 28 years, I don't know how I had the energy, we're exhausted tonight.



The Pedi-Team decided that Hunter was well enough to go home after his last IV antibiotics. On the way home he insisted they stop at his grandparents' house before their house which is just around the corner. In the photos, he looks exhausted and his mother looks asleep on her feet. We will all pitch in to help her as he gets his strength back and recovers from the trauma. Although, his dad said he went to the hospital a toddler and came home a big boy.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun clouds and an inch of snow late this afternoon when I walked Nora to my brother and sister-in-laws' house to drop her off while they waited for Hunter's arrival.



All hands so happy to have Hunter better at home!