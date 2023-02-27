Papa Cardinal

We are graced with multiple cardinals this winter, well they are full time garden residents, but usually we only have a pair.



Hunter had a good check up with his pediatrician. He has had a little fever and is being watched closely. If it rises to 101 F, he has to go back to Children's Hospital. A temperature could mean the abscess is filling and needs draining again. Fingers crossed, my niece and husband are a wreck me too. I kept myself busy with laundry, groceries and my family detective work with the old glass negative that were loaned to me.



For the Record,

This day came in with blue skies and SUN!



All hands hoping that Hunter improves every day.