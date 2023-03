Back in business, cowlicks and all

Hunter woke up with a normal temperature and much more energy to play. His dad is home for the rest of the week, and mum works from home, and he's a much happier and healthier boy today. Last Wednesday began this illness ordeal, it's good to see such improvement in a week. Children are so resilient , thank goodness. All of us adults involved are exhausted, but things are definitely looking up.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, but is ending with clouds.

Happy March!!



All hands relieved about Hunter