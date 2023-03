Tick -Tock, Hunter's on the clock

More WAITING.



The poor little guy woke up with a 103.2 fever this morning. They have been at Boston Children's Hospital for almost 10 hours now. Tests, blood work and a chest x-ray. Negative for Flu, RSV & Covid, Chest X-ray looks good. The head ENT doctor has taken more labs, if they are trending up in a bad way, he will stay the night on IV antibiotics. Waiting for word. They are all exhausted and so am I.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain and clouds.



All hands upset