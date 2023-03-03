Surrounded with love and protection

Hunter is back at Boston Children's Hospital with two very powerful IV antibiotics hard at work. We are praying they will do the trick and zap the abscess for good this time. A small amount of the abscess was missed in the surgery and has managed to trickle down into his chest wall, hence the high fever. If the antibiotics don't do the trick, it could mean a much more invasive surgery that none of us can bear to think of. His spirits are pretty good, he's eating and drinking well, but what three year old can really tolerate this patiently? We are all wracked with worry, but he is literally in the best children's hospital in the States, second in the world with an amazing Pedi, Cardiology and Surgical team.



For the Record,

This day came in with sunshine and ending with clouds and a storm tomorrow.



Our whole family thanks you for you kindness and good thoughts. What would I do without my Blip family?



All hands praying for Hunter's recovery.