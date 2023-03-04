Most annoyed...

Imagine, there were no Tiger Cubs in his little bag of Animal Crackers. Sarah sent me this photo. Poor Hunter, he could not have any food of drink after midnight last night. He spent the day politely asking Sarah if the doctor said he could eat anything yet? It was a tough day, the restrictions were because they planned to sedate him for a CT scan of his chest. The doctors can't risk any movement, it's a very important scan. They have changed one of his IV antibiotics in hope that it will zap the infection in his chest wall. We pray that the good recommendations of the Infectious Disease Team and one doctor who specializes in Group A Strep and deep tissue infections can heal him without invasive chest surgery.



No CT scan happened today, so tomorrow will be a repeat of the restrictions.



So he had a piece of pizza and his Animal Crackers without a Tiger Cub and was a brave boy for another long day at Boston Children's Hospital. He alternates between intense annoyance(like when one nurse talks baby talk to him and asks too many questions) and his normal sweet self.



We are all exhausted. T and I will entertain his 5 year old sister for the day tomorrow. We best rest up. Please keep sending all healing thoughts to a wee lad in a bed wearing a johnny with tigers. Sadly, he's not out of the woods yet.



Thank you to my 365 Family xox



For the Record,

This day came in stormy. We had another fake winter day, snow flakes, rain, sun, wind, repeat.



All hands praying for Hunter's recovery