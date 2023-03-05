Sunday Improvement

Hunter had his CT scan this morning, no sedation, but no food or drink again. If the CT scan showed something dangerous, they wanted to whisk him to surgery. The scan showed an infection from his neck to his mid to lower back. BUT it is shrinking when compared to the ultrasound he had previously. That means the new IV antibiotic, Clindamycin, is beginning to work. He's not out of the woods yet, they are still taking this extremely seriously, but the Strep A infection is shrinking.



Bless you all for your support. We had Nora today, school homework, games and cupcakes, we'll sleep well tonight. It's so good to see him out of bed and smiling. Nora was a joy.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny with clouds.



All hands holding Hunter close.