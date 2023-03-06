Snoopy and a sweet little ginger guy

Sarah caught his happiness at receiving our gift of Snoopy with a half blink, but he was thrilled. His "Mimi" visited them with Nora this afternoon, after she came home from kindergarten. Many tears of happiness and smiles in that little hospital room. Unfortunately, Hunter slept through most of the visit and woke up mad. Poor little guy.



The Pedi -Team is thrilled with Hunter's progress. Sarah thinks they will be there for more than a few more days. Hunter will have a pic placed in his arm before discharge so he can still receive IV antibiotics at home. That should be another hurtle to get over.



Thank you all once again for you kindness. So many thoughts from around the world, from Antarctica even! He had an invitation from my Garden Club to stop by at a meeting and get a cupcake. I can't wait until he is home on the "Compound" again.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny with warmer temps.



All hands holding Hunter close.