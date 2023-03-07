May 18, 2015 ~ March 7, 2023

Merry has been failing recently, the liver disease we have battled was suddenly affecting her. She was sleeping, depressed and not the brilliant Abyssinian scamp that she had been in these last 3 week. Hunter being in the hospital didn't help, she was surrounded by our stress.



This morning she was scheduled for her annual wellness exam. She was lethargic and reclusive. Our lovely vet was horrified at her bilirubin count from the liver specialist, and explained to me that her liver was failing, that effects their little brain. Under the bright clinic lights, the inside of her ears were very yellow, jaundiced as well as her shaved tummy. It became very clear that it was time to let her go.



We were with her, she is now at peace, perhaps with Raspberry and Max. She was so beautiful, her fur just glowed. We are beyond devastated.



The good news of the day is that Hunter is fever free, had his pic line inserted under sedation in his forearm and is really looking like his sweet little self. We are so relieved.



Sadness and relief in one very emotional day.



Thank you in advance. I think I was a cat in another life, they mean so much to me.



For the Record

This day came in sunny.



All hands very sad, but thrilled for our Hunty see the extra!