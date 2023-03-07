Previous
May 18, 2015 ~ March 7, 2023 by berelaxed
Photo 2930

May 18, 2015 ~ March 7, 2023

Merry has been failing recently, the liver disease we have battled was suddenly affecting her. She was sleeping, depressed and not the brilliant Abyssinian scamp that she had been in these last 3 week. Hunter being in the hospital didn't help, she was surrounded by our stress.

This morning she was scheduled for her annual wellness exam. She was lethargic and reclusive. Our lovely vet was horrified at her bilirubin count from the liver specialist, and explained to me that her liver was failing, that effects their little brain. Under the bright clinic lights, the inside of her ears were very yellow, jaundiced as well as her shaved tummy. It became very clear that it was time to let her go.

We were with her, she is now at peace, perhaps with Raspberry and Max. She was so beautiful, her fur just glowed. We are beyond devastated.

The good news of the day is that Hunter is fever free, had his pic line inserted under sedation in his forearm and is really looking like his sweet little self. We are so relieved.

Sadness and relief in one very emotional day.

Thank you in advance. I think I was a cat in another life, they mean so much to me.

This day came in sunny.

All hands very sad, but thrilled for our Hunty see the extra!
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait of Merry. I am so, so sorry for your loss. My pets mean a lot to me too so I understand your feelings. You did everything that was in your power to help Merry and you did help her.
Great news about Hunter!
March 7th, 2023  
amyK ace
A beautiful portrait of Merry. So much for you to deal with all at once! My condolences on your loss, but happy to hear Hunter is improving. My thoughts are with you!
March 8th, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Sorry to hear about Merry, but glad Hunter is getting better
March 8th, 2023  
