Thank you, my dear friends

Sometimes,’ said Pooh, ‘the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”





That was our little golden nugget, Merry, or our "Chibbie" here at Dogcorner Cottage. She was the tiniest cat I have ever had, but made a big difference in our lives.



It's very empty tonight, but your kind messages have helped that lonely

compartment just for cats in our hearts.



Wee Hunty had his ultrasound today and the infectious disease team saw nothing, no infection. They are trying out his home IV antibiotic mix in his little body tonight and perhaps a discharge tomorrow. I hope so, because little Nora is suffering. She's missing the regular family life.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warmer. Merry would have loved the sunbeams. My brother has seen two Chipmunks!





All hands missing our precious Merry.