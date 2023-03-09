He's due to come home late this afternoon

He's HOME !!





His Pedi-Team loved him so much and gave him a real stethoscope to take home. He has to have one more in-hospital IV antibiotic drip this afternoon, then HOME. They saw nothing worrisome on the neck and back ultrasound yesterday. He also tolerated the antibiotic he will be on for 4-5 weeks at home with his IV pic line. So, he is good to go. Just in time because Nora is beginning to crumble under the strain. Sarah is close to collapse.



Thank you all for every good thought and prayer. You have helped me so much.



It is very lonesome again here, like the emptiness after losing Raspberry. Merry had been sleeping so much and rarely up in the day, so I guess that has helped prepare us a bit, but not really. There is a hole in our herts and little family. Since 1973, I have never been without a cat or cats of my very own. Sooner or later, another will crawl into the yawning hole in our hearts.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny.



All hands grateful.