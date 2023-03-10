The fogged in ghosts of my great grandparents

This is taken from a 1910 photograph entitled, Barn Dance. Here they sit in pea-soup fog as they say in Maine, forever with us in Machiasport. I found painting with my friends(via Zoom) very comforting today.



Two 50 year friends(camp counselor pals) dropped by with flowers and bakery delicacies for an afternoon of good conversation and HUGS.



Hunter is home, walking chowing down and life is good at their little household.



See the extras for his departure photo from Children's Hospital yesterday.



Unfortunately, a little black cat we were going to visit on Sunday was adopted today.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds.



All hands grateful.