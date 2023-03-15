Previous
Fianna after a 30 minute play time tonight by berelaxed
I had a long post that I lost somehow, so this is a quick one. I went up to the guest bedroom to give Fianna her dinner and settled myself on the bed. She came out from under, stretching and throwing glances at me. After she ate I got her favorite toy from the foster home, and a 30 minute wild play period ensued. She purred and I could stroke her carefully. I'm over the moon. We played and then she settled herself for a careful tidy up and slipped under the bed to the pillow that came home with Merry from her breeder.

One afternoon photo in the extra. I read in the room for 2 hours this afternoon.

The other news tomorrow, but Hunty had a great check up too. I had a cortisone shot in my arthritic toe, more on that tomorrow.

That's so nice she's settling in. Playing and purring ... wonderful!
March 16th, 2023  
