Previous
Next
Fianna by berelaxed
Photo 2939

Fianna

I have felt really crumby all day with an odd reaction to my cortisone shot yesterday morning. Flushed, headache, knives in my stomach and so wire I can't fall asleep or nap. I spent the day lying down in the guest bedroom with Fianna. She is really warming up and hopped on and off the bed quickly a couple of times. I tired her out playing with her. She is going to be a really fun cat whenshe relaxes.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, ending with clouds.

All hands happy with the cat energy in the house again.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise