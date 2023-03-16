Fianna

I have felt really crumby all day with an odd reaction to my cortisone shot yesterday morning. Flushed, headache, knives in my stomach and so wire I can't fall asleep or nap. I spent the day lying down in the guest bedroom with Fianna. She is really warming up and hopped on and off the bed quickly a couple of times. I tired her out playing with her. She is going to be a really fun cat whenshe relaxes.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, ending with clouds.



All hands happy with the cat energy in the house again.