O'Fianna by berelaxed
Photo 2940

O'Fianna

Happy St. Patrick's Day from a house that has gone from heartbroken to feeling some welcomed kitten energy.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny with clouds. I finally feel like myself again after the cortisone injection. The toe in question feels better too.

All hands happy
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
So cute
March 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
So adorable
March 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sweet
March 17th, 2023  
