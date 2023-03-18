Previous
Got him by berelaxed
Photo 2941

Got him

A good thumping of The Former Guy (TFG as he is known) was had this afternoon. Thanks DDW, it was satisfying to watch.

For the Record,
This day came in with nice warming temps and sunny skies. We have an appointment at the shelter tomorrow for a companion for our new little girl.

All hands happy with Fianna.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Dawn ace
A lovely pic of fianna , hope all goes well tomorrow
March 19th, 2023  
