Photo 2941
Got him
A good thumping of The Former Guy (TFG as he is known) was had this afternoon. Thanks DDW, it was satisfying to watch.
For the Record,
This day came in with nice warming temps and sunny skies. We have an appointment at the shelter tomorrow for a companion for our new little girl.
All hands happy with Fianna.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fianna
Dawn
ace
A lovely pic of fianna , hope all goes well tomorrow
March 19th, 2023
