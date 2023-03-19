Two cats at Dogcorner tonight

Our house is a very, very, very fine house

With two cats under beds

Life used to be so hard

Now everything is easy 'cause we care.

We adopted Raven, formerly Ravenclaw, this afternoon. Both cats have taken up residence under beds, the socialization work continues and then the introductions. More time and patience needed, but we are ready. Raven is featured above sitting on a green stool, a photo from the shelter. She is very friendly and socialized. She was a stray, rescued from a kill shelter in Pennsylvania by the Standish volunteer who helped us with the adoption today. Wish us luck, but we are excited to have cat energy at Dogcorner Cottage.



The tiny vial has some of Merry's fur...





For the Record,

This day came in sunny with a bright blue sky, but cold temps.

