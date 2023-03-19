Previous
Next
Two cats at Dogcorner tonight by berelaxed
Photo 2942

Two cats at Dogcorner tonight

Our house is a very, very, very fine house
With two cats under beds
Life used to be so hard
Now everything is easy 'cause we care.
~~~Apologizes to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.


We adopted Raven, formerly Ravenclaw, this afternoon. Both cats have taken up residence under beds, the socialization work continues and then the introductions. More time and patience needed, but we are ready. Raven is featured above sitting on a green stool, a photo from the shelter. She is very friendly and socialized. She was a stray, rescued from a kill shelter in Pennsylvania by the Standish volunteer who helped us with the adoption today. Wish us luck, but we are excited to have cat energy at Dogcorner Cottage.

The tiny vial has some of Merry's fur...


For the Record,
This day came in sunny with a bright blue sky, but cold temps.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A fabulous collage and I like your narrative
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise