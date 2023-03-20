Raven

Today was so much fun, waking up to Raven, a kitten clown, black and sleek. She entertained me on tiptoe by the side of the bed and charmed me with over the top affection. A six month old kitten's energy knows no bounds. Fianna is precious, warming more each day. The difference between a well socialized stray versus a feral kitten working on her socialization skills is interesting to see. Both need attention and I am so thrilled that little Fianna can have a few months of playful kitten hood without want for anything, shelter, food and be continually showered with affection.



Raven can be seen here playing with me this morning tucked in a red duvet cover



For the Record,

This day came in sunny with warmer weather. Merry would have loved this day.



All hands so grateful for two new cats to help heal our sorrows. Hunter continues to get stronger, what a relief. This past month was really very upsetting.