Previous
Next
A lapful of Raven by berelaxed
Photo 2944

A lapful of Raven

Raven is an unbelievable dream, her first day out free in the house was exciting for all of us. T was working from home, the cat slept behind her on the sofa as she had morning video meetings. Raven explored every nook and cranny, meowing for us if she needed reassurance. We are astonished with the ease in adjusting.

I spent two hours with Fianna in her guest bedroom digs, she actually curled up beside me on the bed and we both napped together. She needs more time bonding with us, but things are going so well.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm.

All hands thrilled with our new cats.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
That sounds great Betsy
March 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful black robe!
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise