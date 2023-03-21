A lapful of Raven

Raven is an unbelievable dream, her first day out free in the house was exciting for all of us. T was working from home, the cat slept behind her on the sofa as she had morning video meetings. Raven explored every nook and cranny, meowing for us if she needed reassurance. We are astonished with the ease in adjusting.



I spent two hours with Fianna in her guest bedroom digs, she actually curled up beside me on the bed and we both napped together. She needs more time bonding with us, but things are going so well.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm.



All hands thrilled with our new cats.