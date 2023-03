Raven

Let's just say I'm in love and there is yet another black furred love bug in her own room at the moment. Soon, we will be seeing double! Raven is a lap cat, clown, acrobat and incredibly affectionate. I cannot tell you enough how lucky we are to have these two.



This was her first photoshoot with my Leica SL. It has a big lens that might scare Fianna, I'll see about that tomorrow.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and springlike.



All hands happy.