Fianna by berelaxed
Photo 2946

Fianna

Sweet Fianna is getting tamer and bolder everyday. She plays hard, with us and on her own.

These two black panthers are amazing felines. I can't say enough about Raven, she is so much fun. I'm obsessed with trying to photograph them, sorry for all the Feline Fotos.



For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and warm weather. I saw little Hunty today. He's doing well, still quite pale, but so talkative. He's still on a very high dose of antibiotics. Strep A is very dangerous. We still worry about him.

All hands smiling.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait!
March 24th, 2023  
