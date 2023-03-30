Sign up
Photo 2953
To Justice
No one is above the LAW.
For the Record,
This day came in cold, sunny and windy.
All hands happy to see the wheels of justice turning in the right direction.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th March 2023 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trumpisindicted
