I spy a cat eye

A cat eye belonging to Raven being rudely taken to meet her vet for a general wellness check. She was subdued for her usual clownish self. Very well behaved on the ride and during the exam. She was pronounced in perfect health and fawned over by the entire staff. It’s a month ago tomorrow that we said goodbye to Merry there. Fianna will be next for a wellness exam, but after she’s a bit braver.





Hunter was a very brave boy today when he had his Picc Line removed. That was virtually painless, except for one painful moment where he screamed, but got over it quickly. He enjoyed pizza in the hospital cafeteria with his mum and grandmother. No midnight wake up for IV meds tonight.



For the Record,

This day came In cloudy and warm.



All hands happy.