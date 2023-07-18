Sign up
Previous
Photo 3062
A spot of color in the fog
Here in the silent, ethereal world of grayness it was a gift to see these spots of color in the cemetery amidst the drifting fog.
For the Record,
This day came in with fog, it drifted out for a bit and came back denser than ever. It’s a hot tropical swamp at home according to our family, so this is much better!
All hands happy with two cats asleep side by side on the sofa.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
