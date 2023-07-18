Previous
A spot of color in the fog by berelaxed
Photo 3062

A spot of color in the fog

Here in the silent, ethereal world of grayness it was a gift to see these spots of color in the cemetery amidst the drifting fog.

For the Record,
This day came in with fog, it drifted out for a bit and came back denser than ever. It’s a hot tropical swamp at home according to our family, so this is much better!

All hands happy with two cats asleep side by side on the sofa.
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
