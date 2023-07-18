A spot of color in the fog

Here in the silent, ethereal world of grayness it was a gift to see these spots of color in the cemetery amidst the drifting fog.



For the Record,

This day came in with fog, it drifted out for a bit and came back denser than ever. It’s a hot tropical swamp at home according to our family, so this is much better!



All hands happy with two cats asleep side by side on the sofa.