Previous
Screen door pals by berelaxed
Photo 3061

Screen door pals

Our two rescued and adopted kittens are bonding and becoming good pals. They happily watch birds and the bold red squirrel, side by side through the screen door sliders. Raven is jealous of any attention that Fianna gets, but they seem to be very happy together. Fianna has been braver here, sleeping on the sofa and chairs, something she has never done at Dogcorner. They are really fun cats, both very affectionate and Raven is a true circus cat acrobat. We love them.

For the Record,
This day came as almost all these of this trip, rainy and foggy. We had absolutely torrential downpours all through the night. The fog lifted a bit during the day and it was cool and humid. The fog came back in with the high tide. Rain tomorrow, sun perhaps on Wednesday.

All hands happy
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Sweet
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise