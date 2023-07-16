Wild Windy Blue

We've had wild weather all day. Torrential rain in the morning and all through the night, lots of fog and wind. Suddenly, this afternoon we saw blue sky, but the weather is far from calm. The wind is wild and the sea gulls and an eagle had a bit of trouble navigating the gale. The 13 foot tide is flowing in, no white caps, but close.



We stayed in all day, books, music, a new puzzle(butterflies) and our favorite game, Rummikub. Of course we have built in house panther antics too, very entertaining.



For the Record,

This day came in with torrents of rain and wild wind. The weather in the USA is unbelievable this summer, unbelievable heat and areas of floods and constant rain.



All hands happy to be safe and sound.