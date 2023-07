Saturday Downeast

We walked this afternoon with our neighbor and friend, J, along the Sunrise trail to East Machias. Not as much fog along the river, then but we’re socked in again tonight. We zoomed in for a shot of an eagles nest across the river. It’s a huge nest, probably about the size of an original VW beetle wth two juveniles still in the nest.





For the Record,

This day came in with heavy clouds followed by fog and damp cool temps. We finished our quilt puzzle and 6 games of Rummikub, 3-3.



All hands happy