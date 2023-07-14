Previous
Fresh clams by berelaxed
Photo 3058

Fresh clams

One of our lovely neighbors brought us freshly dug clams from the flats below our hill. We steamed them today for lunch and invited another neighbor to join us. A delicious lunch from the sea.

For the Record
This day came in ‘thick a fog” and stayed that way.

All hands happy
