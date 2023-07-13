Previous
The Foggiest Yet! by berelaxed
Photo 3057

The Foggiest Yet!

We were driving home this evening after some errands and the fog was really quite spectacular. In the top photo we're on the Rim Road Bridge, entering a ghostly Machiasport. The photo on the bottom right is Sea Smoke and fog on the Machias River in Machias.


So what is sea smoke? It's essentially fog above the water. In order for this thick sea smoke to occur, you need cold air above relatively warm water. When wind mixes that cool air with the warm air immediately above the water moisture condenses into fog, or sea smoke.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and perfect until the fog rolled with the full tide.


All hands happy
