Betsey & Boats

We took a ride today to Bog Brook Cove in Cutler, a spot we return to each year. We hunted for special rocks, watched the tide coming in and enjoyed the SUN! There was a large lobster boat setting/dropping traps. If you look closely you can see one dropping off the stern of the boat in the fog. The canoe at Starboard Creek ,at the end of our road in Machiasport been beached there for years, it's always a favorite shot., so peaceful.



We followed the walk with an early seafood dinner. Then a quick ride to Roque Bluffs to sit on the rocky jetty for a while before coming home to the cats.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, we spent the whole day outside by the water. More rain on the way I'm afraid.



All hands and paws happy