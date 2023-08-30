Whisker Match

In the left hand corner we have Fianna Golden Eye facing off in the Kitchen Ring with Raven the Great. Much jockeying ensued. Ebony tails lashed, whiskers were poised and pointed as the first feline made her move. Fianna Golden Eye went for Raven the Great's throat. Tumbling together they kicked and rolled about for a bit. Fianna slipped out of the match with Raven hot on her heels.The ringside judge called a draw.



For the Record,

This day came in with milky skies and humidity.



All hands thinking of those displaced by the latest hurricane. What a summer of climate disasters, very frightening.